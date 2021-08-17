Follow CFL

Stampeders add offensive lineman Carter Comeau

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national offensive lineman Carter Comeau, the team announced on Tuesday.

The University of Calgary product attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last month.

Carter Comeau
#64
Offensive lineman
College: Calgary
Height: 6.06
Weight: 350
Born: Nov. 23, 1995
Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB
National

Comeau played two seasons at the U of C and was part of the Dinos’ Vanier Cup-winning team in 2019. During the 2019 regular season, Comeau was part of a Calgary offensive line that allowed just 14 sacks in eight games and helped the Dinos score an average of 30.8 points per game. In 2018, the Dinos scored 44.0 points in eight games and allowed just eight sacks.

Prior to attending the U of C, Comeau played junior football in B.C. with the Okanagan Sun.

