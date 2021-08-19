Follow CFL

Four players fined after Week 2 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced four fines following Week 2 action on Thursday.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fullback Felix Garand-Gauthier was fined for an illegal block on Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Mike Edem.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fullback Nikola Kalinic was fined for spearing Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey.

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Nigel Harris was fined for a tourist hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats punter Joel Whitford.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino was fined for a tourist hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive lineman John Yarbrough.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.

