CFL Statement on the Elks-Argonauts game on Thursday

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has released the following statement:

“The Canadian Football League is postponing this Thursday’s game in Toronto between the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks after receiving word earlier today that a number of Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19. This is in keeping with the standard of care for COVID-19 and professional sport. It also reflects our desire to put the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff – as well as public health – above all other considerations.

The Elks will not practice or travel until our Chief Medical Officers and public health officials have assured us it is safe for them to do so. All of the Elks’ Tier One personnel, including players, coaches and support staff will now be subjected to an enhanced testing protocol which includes isolation.

The Elks’ most recent opponent, the BC Lions, will participate in an enhanced protocol and will be monitored closely this week. Upon review with our Chief Medical Officers, we do not believe the Lions were exposed to a high risk of infection. The league is now working to reschedule the game between the Elks and the Argonauts.

We know this is disappointing news for CFL fans, but we are confident they will overwhelmingly support our decision to put safety first.”