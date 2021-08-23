Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports August 23, 2021

Ticats-Als injury reports, Aug. 23

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game in Montreal on Friday.

Ticats’ QB Jeremiah Masoli was limited in Monday’s session as he dealt with a rib issue.

In Montreal, receiver B.J. Cunningham was also limited by a rib issue.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Practice day
Player name Position Injury Mon Tue Wed Game status
Adeleke, Tunde DB Hamstring Full
Brooks, Cariel DB Hamstring Full
Burt, Jake TE Quad Limited
Daly, Mike DB Neck DNP
Davis, Ja’Gared DL Non-Injury Related DNP
Hills, Wes RB Healthy Scratch Full
Irons, Maleek RB Hamstring Full
Jackson, Don RB Healthy Scratch Full
Masoli, Jeremiah QB Ribs Limited
Mauldin IV, Lorenzo DL Hamstring Limited
Tucker, Marcus WR Foot Full
Van Zeyl, Chris OL Hamstring, Thumb DNP
Woodmansey, Coulter OL Healthy Scratch Full
Wynn, Dylan DL Calf Limited
Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Mon Tue Wed Game status
Patrick Levels DB Finger, hip Full
B.J. Cunningham WR Rib Limited
Wesley Sutton DB Finger Limited
Antonio Simmons DL Hip DNP
Najee Murray DB Knee DNP
Dante Absher WR Healthy scratch Full
Cameron Artis-Payne RB Healthy scratch Full
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy scratch Full
Cameron Lawson DL Healthy scratch Full

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!