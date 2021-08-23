Ticats-Als injury reports, Aug. 23

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game in Montreal on Friday.
Ticats’ QB Jeremiah Masoli was limited in Monday’s session as he dealt with a rib issue.
In Montreal, receiver B.J. Cunningham was also limited by a rib issue.
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|Practice day
|
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Game status
|Adeleke, Tunde
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|
|
|
|Brooks, Cariel
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|
|
|
|Burt, Jake
|TE
|Quad
|Limited
|
|
|
|Daly, Mike
|DB
|Neck
|DNP
|
|
|
|Davis, Ja’Gared
|DL
|Non-Injury Related
|DNP
|
|
|
|Hills, Wes
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Irons, Maleek
|RB
|Hamstring
|Full
|
|
|
|Jackson, Don
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Masoli, Jeremiah
|QB
|Ribs
|Limited
|
|
|
|Mauldin IV, Lorenzo
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|
|
|
|Tucker, Marcus
|WR
|Foot
|Full
|
|
|
|Van Zeyl, Chris
|OL
|Hamstring, Thumb
|DNP
|
|
|
|Woodmansey, Coulter
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Wynn, Dylan
|DL
|Calf
|Limited
|
|
|