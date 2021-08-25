Calgary, Winnipeg Injury Reports: Jefferson sits out on Wednesday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders have provided their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Sunday.

In Winnipeg, Darvin Adams did not practice on Wednesday as he deals with a shoulder issue while Andrew Harris still remains limited. Willie Jefferson and Jackson Jeffcoat were also listed as non-participants in practice to start the week.

For the Stampeders, receivers Hergy Mayala and Richie Sindani were both limited at practice as was kicker Rene Paredes.