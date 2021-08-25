Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 25, 2021

Calgary, Winnipeg Injury Reports: Jefferson sits out on Wednesday

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders have provided their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Sunday.

In Winnipeg, Darvin Adams did not practice on Wednesday as he deals with a shoulder issue while Andrew Harris still remains limited. Willie Jefferson and Jackson Jeffcoat were also listed as non-participants in practice to start the week.

For the Stampeders, receivers Hergy Mayala and Richie Sindani were both limited at practice as was kicker Rene Paredes.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Andrew Harris RB Calf Limited
Darvin Adams WR Shoulder DNP
Ardarius Stewart WR Foot Full
Nic Demski WR Hip DNP
Drew Wolitarsky WR Thorax Limited
Rasheed Bailey WR Knee Limited
Geoff Gray OL NIR Full
Kyrie Wilson LB Hip Flexor DNP
Jontrell Rocquemore LB Hip DNP
Willie Jefferson DL Ankle/Hip DNP
Steven Richardson DL Foot DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip DNP
Jake Thomas DL Foot DNP
Brandon Alexander DB Shoulder DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Adeyemi-Berglund, Isaac DL Hamstring Full
Good-Jones, Julian OL Illness Full
Huff, Josh WR Illness Full
Mayala, Hergy WR Foot Limited
McCarty, Calvin FB Calf Limited
McKinzy, Cassanova DL Hamstring Limited
Odom, Chris DL Tricep Full
Orimolade, Folarin DL Ankle DNP
Owens, Jarrell DL Ankle DNP
Paredes, Rene K Groin Limited
Pfeffer, Ronnie K Healthy Scratch Full
Sindani, Richie WR Groin Limited
Williams, Ucambre OL Knee Full

 

