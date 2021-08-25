Follow CFL

Five players fined after Week 3 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced five fines following Week 3 action on Wednesday.

Edmonton Elks wide receiver Greg Ellingson was fined for an illegal low block on BC Lions defensive back Boseko Lokombo.

Edmonton Elks linebacker Brandon Pittman was fined for a tourist hit on BC Lions punter Stefan Flintoft.

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Greg Reid was fined for making contact with an official.

Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Tony Washington was fined for a chop-block on Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Jarrell Owens.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Makana Henry was fined for spearing Ottawa REDBLACKS running back Timothy Flanders.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.

