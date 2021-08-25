Follow CFL

Report: Dane Evans to start for Ticats in Week 4

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will look for the first win of their season this week with Dane Evans at quarterback.

Ticats’ head coach Orlondo Steinauer told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that Evans would get the start on Friday in Montreal against the Alouettes.

Ticats’ digital host Louie Butko added that the decision is driven by the injury that Masoli has been dealing with this week.

On the Ticats’ injury report, Masoli had been listed as dealing with a rib injury that was limiting him in practice. Evans relieved Masoli in their Week 2 loss to Saskatchewan and went 3-10 on passes for just 21 yards.

In his one game against the Als last year, Evans made 29 of 36 passes for 379 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. The Ticats won 38-26.

Hamilton heads into this game coming out of a bye-week with a 0-2 record. The Als are 1-1.

