Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Fantasy August 30, 2021

CFL Fantasy presented by Casumo: Who won Week 4?

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A healthy helping of the BC Lions helped KNUCKS64 claim the top spot in CFL Fantasy presented by Casumo.

KNUCKS64 went with Michael Reilly at quarterback and he delivered, with a 301-yard, one touchdown performance, while adding a rushing TD to finish with 24 points in the Lions’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Have a look at the rest of KNUCKS64’s roster for Week 3:

They took BC receiver Lucky Whitehead, whose six catches for 64 yards provided 12.4 points on the night. They also wisely took the Lions’ defence, which held the REDBLACKS to four field goals, had a pair of sacks an interception and a fumble, which was good for a 10-point night.

KNUCKS64 also looked to the Calgary Stampeders for some roster help. Running back Ka’Deem Carey’s 66 rushing yards and a touchdown propelled him to a 19.2-point night, while Stamps receiver Josh Huff went for 92 yards against Winnipeg, giving him 15.2 points.

Bombers receiver Rasheed Bailey remained productive in Winnipeg’s win, with four catches and 108 yards and 15.3 points. Finally, Ticats’ running back Sean Thomas-Erlington‘s breakout night provided a nice payoff for KNUCKS64, as his 10 carries translated to 73 yards and a touchdown. Sadly, there are no points awarded for hurdling an opponent.

CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY CASUMO: YOU BE THE GM
» Play CFL Fantasy presented by Casumo
» Make your picks in CFL Pick ‘Em
» The latest from CFL Fantasy

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 BOOCH 141.1
2 ROBYN 113.7
3 MARTINADATOR 118.1
4 KNUCKS64 110.6

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!