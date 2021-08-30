CFL Fantasy presented by Casumo: Who won Week 4?

TORONTO — A healthy helping of the BC Lions helped KNUCKS64 claim the top spot in CFL Fantasy presented by Casumo.

KNUCKS64 went with Michael Reilly at quarterback and he delivered, with a 301-yard, one touchdown performance, while adding a rushing TD to finish with 24 points in the Lions’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Have a look at the rest of KNUCKS64’s roster for Week 3:

They took BC receiver Lucky Whitehead, whose six catches for 64 yards provided 12.4 points on the night. They also wisely took the Lions’ defence, which held the REDBLACKS to four field goals, had a pair of sacks an interception and a fumble, which was good for a 10-point night.

KNUCKS64 also looked to the Calgary Stampeders for some roster help. Running back Ka’Deem Carey’s 66 rushing yards and a touchdown propelled him to a 19.2-point night, while Stamps receiver Josh Huff went for 92 yards against Winnipeg, giving him 15.2 points.

Bombers receiver Rasheed Bailey remained productive in Winnipeg’s win, with four catches and 108 yards and 15.3 points. Finally, Ticats’ running back Sean Thomas-Erlington‘s breakout night provided a nice payoff for KNUCKS64, as his 10 carries translated to 73 yards and a touchdown. Sadly, there are no points awarded for hurdling an opponent.

