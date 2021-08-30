‘Great feeling’: Andrew Harris plays crucial role in season debut for Bombers

WINNIPEG — Andrew Harris made his long-awaited season debut for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 4 after missing the first three game with a calf injury, and his impact was immediately felt.

The reigning Grey Cup MVP showed no signs of rust despite playing his first game since 2019, as he finished with a game-high 81 rushing yards while also scoring the Bombers’ only touchdown in a home win over the Calgary Stampeders.

The Winnipeg native led the league in rushing yards the last three seasons, but the importance of his return on Sunday went well beyond the statistics.

“It’s just a confidence boost,” said Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros. “He’s just a leader. He just has this aura about him where you know he’s just a confident guy, and guys feed off of that.”

Now aged 34, Harris picked up right where he left off for Winnipeg with crucial runs to help sustain drives — averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

“When you get the ball in your hands and you still feel like you can do the things you’ve been doing, it’s always a great feeling,” Harris said.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was impressed with what he saw from his trusted runner in his first game back, as Harris gained tough yards while providing balance to the offence.

“He ran hard, he made some guys miss. He lowered the shoulder and took hard contact and bounced up,” O’Shea said.

The Bombers were able to respond each time Calgary pulled ahead in a game that was constantly up for grabs. Harris moved the team into range for Marc Liegghio’s game-winning field goal with a pair of key runs.

“We’re a team that sticks together,” Harris said. “We’re a brotherhood, we’re a family, and we’re going to swing right back.”

The 22,806 fans at IG Field came alive on Harris’ first carry, and his two-yard go-ahead touchdown run in the first quarter solidified the excitement.

“I think it’s big for our fans having him out here,” Collaros said. “He’s going to go down as one of the best to ever play this game, and any time you can have him on the field it’s big.”

O’Shea also noted the impact Harris had on the team’s energy and confidence as a whole, which was evident with every carry.

“More than just the numbers, I thought he’s certainly a presence,” O’Shea said.

“On a personal level him being out here with his teammates I think was extremely important to him, and important to us as a team. It’s fun to watch, we’re all just very pleased for him.”

Winnipeg will now get ready for back-to-back games against the 3-0 Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting with a Week 5 matchup next Sunday at 6 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium.