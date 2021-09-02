CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Mark’s LD Weekend

TORONTO — Mark’s Labour Day Weekend kicks off on Friday night when the Ottawa REDBLACKS play host to the Montreal Alouettes.

Then we move West on Sunday, where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet in the prairies.

And finally, things finish off with two provincial battles as the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats clash in the afternoon followed by the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders meeting later on on Monday.

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Montreal at Ottawa

» Sunday, 6:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

» Monday, 1:00 p.m. ET: Toronto at Hamilton

» Monday, 4:30 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Calgary

LDC SPOTLIGHT: MONTREAL AT OTTAWA

This game marks the 22nd time that Montreal and Ottawa have met during Mark’s Labour Day Weekend. The first such meeting occurred in 1949 and before the three-year run from 2016 to 2018 the most recent one was back in 2005.

Here is a recap of this unique 21-game series with Montreal winning most recently in 2018 Series start | Sept. 3, 1949 Ottawa owns the slight edge going 11-10 10 games have been decided in the final three minutes Most recent game on Labour Day Weekend – Aug. 31, 2018 Points in the series | Ottawa 430 – Montreal 411

In recent matchups (including non-Labour Day matchups) Montréal has won three of the last four meetings with Ottawa which follows a run of six-straight REDBLACKS’ wins before that.

Matt Nichols has a terrific record as a starter vs the Alouettes. He is 5-1 in six starts with nine TD passes.

LDC SPOTLIGHT: WINNIPEG AT SASKATCHEWAN

This will be the teams’ 57th meeting in the holiday series with the Roughriders holding a 37-19 advantage.

Combined, the teams are 6-1 this season.

Saskatchewan has taken 14 of the past 15 editions of the LDC.

Winnipeg last won (28-25) in 2016.

Mike O’Shea is 1-5 as a Head Coach in the LDC.

This will be the first time in six years that the Roughriders will start the same quarterback in the LDC from the year prior: 2015 – Brett Smith 2016 – Darian Durant 2017 – Kevin Glenn 2018 – Zach Collaros 2019 – Cody Fajardo 2021 – Cody Fajardo

Of the 56 LDC contests between the two teams, 31 were decided in the final three minutes.

Zach Collaros owns a record of 4-0 in LDC. Going 3-0 for Hamilton against Toronto and with Saskatchewan against Winnipeg he won his lone start in the In those games he has thrown 10 touchdown passes to two interceptions. He also has passed for 400+ yards once and 300+ yards twice.

The Roughriders and Blue Bombers have followed up the LDC game with the Banjo Bowl the following week in the previous 16 seasons. During that time Saskatchewan have swept the series seven times 5 (’08, ’09, ’11, ’12, ’14, ’18), seven splits and Winnipeg has swept the series twice (‘04 and ‘16).

LDC SPOTLIGHT: TORONTO AT HAMILTON

This will be the 50 th edition of the East Division LDC.

edition of the East Division LDC. Hamilton holds a firm grip on the series with a record of 35-13-1.

Hamilton has won eight of the previous nine LDCs with Toronto last winning on September 3, 2012.

The Tiger-Cats have yet to lose an LDC at Tim Hortons Field and their six-game winning streak is the most in the series (the teams did not play in 2013).

Six of the last seven LDC games between Hamilton and Toronto were decided in the final three minutes.

In 17 of the 18 LDCs since 2002, the team that won the fourth quarter went on to win the game. The lone exception came in 2017 – Toronto took the fourth 8-7, but Hamilton emerged with a 24-22 victory.

Of the 49 LDCs between Hamilton and Toronto, 26 have been decided in the final three minutes.

This will be Dane Evans’ second start in the Labour Day Classic and Nick Arbuckle’s first.

Last year’s game, Evans passed for 442 yards, three touchdowns (two pass, one rush) in the 38-27 victory.

Since 2005 this has been a regular feature in the CFL schedule with the Ticats and Argos having had eight back-to-back sets around Labour Day. Toronto has swept those series three times, Hamilton twice and four splits.

LDC SPOTLIGHT: EDMONTON AT CALGARY

This will be the 60th LDC played by the provincial rivals. Calgary is hosting it for the 56th time.

The LDC series is even at 29-29-1.

Calgary has won eight-straight LDC matchups, the longest streak between the two foes surpassing the dominant performance by Edmonton from 1950-1961 (games were played in: 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1959, 1960 and 1961).

Trevor Harris has never beaten the Calgary Stampeders in 11 games as a starter, however he has two ties – 0-9-2.

With Bo Levi Mitchell’s status still uncertain, this could be the first time since 2012 that neither he nor Michael Reilly will start in the game.

be the first time since 2012 that neither he nor Michael Reilly will start in the game. Dave Dickenson’s LDC record is a perfect 4-0.

Derel Walker in 2019 as an Argonaut had nine receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns on Labour Day.

Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey rushed for 143 yards in the 2019 edition of the LDC.

Calgary and Edmonton began playing a home-and-home series regularly in 1989 following the Labour Day game. Calgary has swept the series nine of the last 13 years. Edmonton’s last sweep was in 2004.

QUICK SLANTS

Last week’s BC at Ottawa game was the fastest game of the year – 2:38

Winnipeg’s Adam Bighill notched eight tackles last week to bring his career total to 701. Bighill is 10 th on the all-time list and needs 22 tackles to surpass Kevin Eiben (722) for 9 th on the list.

on the all-time list and needs 22 tackles to surpass Kevin Eiben (722) for 9 on the list. Andrew Harris (9,119) needs 95 rushing yards to surpass Joffrey Reynolds (9,213) on the all-time rushing list.

Toronto’s Charleston Hughes’ (130) next sack will move him to the seventh on the all-time sacks list, passing Vince Goldsmith (130.5).

No team that has allowed a sack on a drive has scored a touchdown on that drive.

There have been 13 challenges this season and seven won by teams. BC has not challenged a play this season. Montreal has not won a challenge, and every other team has won a challenge. This season, there’s been an average 0.87 challenges per game.

Only three times has a team won while committing more turnovers in a game than their opposition.

There’s an average of 3.5 turnovers per game. In 2019, the turnover average per game was 4.16.

Each of Winnipeg’s wins this season have been comeback victories.

So far this season, Saskatchewan is seven-for-seven in third and short scenarios – the only team that’s perfect.

Calgary’s Jake Maier is six of eight on passes 20 yards down field or more this year.

BC’s Michael Reilly and Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey each have three rushing touchdowns on the season – a share of the league lead.

