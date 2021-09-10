CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 6

TORONTO — Week 6 gets underway on Friday night as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats head up the QEW to take on the Argonauts in Toronto.

Then on Saturday, there are three games on tap starting with the 17th annual Banjo Bowl between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Things then head to Edmonton as the Edmonton Elks take on the Calgary Stampeders.

And finally, the week ends in Vancouver as the BC Lions play host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

TRENDS

Through Week 4, an average of 38 points was scored per game with no team scoring more than 33 points in a contest. Last week, the four games averaged 53.5 points helped by three return touchdowns.

Touchdown drive percentage was just 11 per cent (1-in-9 drives) through Week 4. Last week, teams scored on 19 per cent of their possessions (1-in-5 drives).

Nineteen games into the 2021 campaign, no team giving up a sack has scored a touchdown on that possession. Teams are a combined 0-for-74 when allowing a sack.

Big Plays: In the previous eight games, the team that has produced more explosive long gaining plays has won the game.

Big Leads: Over the previous 14 games, 13 of the winning teams built a lead of 12-or-more points during the game.

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: TIGER-CATS VS. ARGONAUTS

This year’s contest will mark the 10 th rematch between the two teams following a Labour Day game in Hamilton.

The last time the two teams met following the Labour Day Classic was in 2018. The Ticats won 42-28 in Hamilton before the Argonauts claimed a 36-25 home victory in the rematch.

Resuts in the two-game series: Toronto sweeps: 3 Hamilton sweeps: 2 Splits: 4



This game will be the 319 th match-up between Toronto and Hamilton franchises, dating back to 1907. Hamilton leads the series with a record of 172-137-9. The breakdown of the games: 1907 – 1947: Hamilton Tigers and Toronto Argonauts – 73 games 1948 – 1949: Wildcats and Argonauts – 8 games 1950 – 2021: Tiger-Cats and Argonauts – 237 games

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: BANJO BOWL

This will be the 17 th edition of the Banjo Bowl; Winnipeg leads the series with nine wins.

edition of the Banjo Bowl; Winnipeg leads the series with nine wins. Winnipeg won last season’s game 35-10 and has won five of the last six Banjo Bowls. The lone victory for Saskatchewan during that stretch came in 2018, with Zach Collaros helming the Roughriders.

Last week, the Blue Bombers won the Labour Day Classic 23-8. Winnipeg has swept the Labour Day-Banjo Bowl matchups on two occasions: 2004: 17-4 LDC; 27-24 BB 2016: 28-25 LDC; 17-10 BB



The teams have split the back-to-back series on seven occasions: 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019.

The team that scores first in the Banjo Bowl is 11-5 (69%).

This year’s game will end Matt Nichols’s four-year streak as Winnipeg’s starter in the match-up.

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: BATTLE OF ALBERTA

With the exception of 1992 when the Labour Day Classic was played in Edmonton and the subsequent rematch took place in Calgary, the Elks have hosted the second contest every year since the back-to-back sets began in 1989.

Calgary narrowly holds the edge in the Labour Day Rematch with a 16-15 record after winning last season’s contest 33-17.

This will be the 32 nd time that Calgary and Edmonton have played a home-and-home series following the Labour Day Classic (1989-2019). Calgary sweeps: 11 Edmonton sweeps: 5 Splits: 15

MAIER’S FIRST THREE STARTS

Jake Maier has passed for 300+ yards (304, 307 and 328) in each of his first three starts, becoming the first quarterback to accomplish that feat according to records kept since 1950.

Including Maier and Nathan Rourke this year, 329 quarterbacks debuted over that span. Only 35 players during that time threw for 300+ yards in their opening game and among those, only eight players (below) also eclipsed 300 yards in their second game.

QUICK SLANTS: