CFL statement on COVID-19 testing results

TORONTO — Through the first five weeks of the CFL season, the league administered approximately 12,500 COVID-19 tests to Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and support staff.

Those tests returned a total of 30 positive results. Please note that, on occasion, tests that come back positive may later be determined to be false positives upon re-testing.

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 is prevented from joining – or is removed from – team activities and is isolated or quarantined in accordance with the CFL’s Return to Play Health and Safety protocol and applicable government public health protocols.

As of Week 6, four-of-nine clubs have met the 85 per cent fully vaccinated milestone. Based on upcoming scheduled vaccination dates, the league anticipates more teams will reach the fully vaccinated mark in the next month. Being fully vaccinated refers to individuals who have had their second dose for a minimum of 14 days.

The CFL will continue to provide updates on tests administered to Tier 1 personnel. But, as a matter of policy, affected individuals and clubs will not be identified.

