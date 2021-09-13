Follow CFL

Toronto Injury Report: Sept. 13

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have provided their injury report ahead of their contest on Friday night.

For the Argos, Ricky Collins Jr. (knee) was limited in practice while Llevi Noel (hamstring) did not participate.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Monday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Dariusz Bladek OL Chest, Hip Limited
Daniel Braverman WR Ankle Full
Crezdon Butler DB Head Full
Ricky Collins Jr. WR Knee Limited
Vontae Diggs LB Illness DNP
Chris Edwards DB Not Football Related DNP
Travis Feeney DL Hip Limited
Llevi Noel WR Hamstring DNP

 

