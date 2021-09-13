Toronto Injury Report: Sept. 13
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have provided their injury report ahead of their contest on Friday night.
For the Argos, Ricky Collins Jr. (knee) was limited in practice while Llevi Noel (hamstring) did not participate.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Monday.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Dariusz Bladek
|OL
|Chest, Hip
|Limited
|Daniel Braverman
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Crezdon Butler
|DB
|Head
|Full
|Ricky Collins Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Vontae Diggs
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|Chris Edwards
|DB
|Not Football Related
|DNP
|Travis Feeney
|DL
|Hip
|Limited
|Llevi Noel
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP