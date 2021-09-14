Follow CFL

Als add three, release 2019 pick Chris Osei-Kusi

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes made a series of moves on Tuesday.

They added national linebacker Paul Kozachuk, national defensive back Dondre Wright and American DB Jermaine Ponder to their practice roster and moved national DB Dominique Termansen to their suspended list.

The club has also released a pair of nationals, in linebacker Alexandre Chevrier and receiver Chris Osei-Kusi.

Kozachuk was drafted by Montreal in the sixth-round of the 2018 CFL Draft. The University of Toronto product has played in 30 games over two seasons and has 17 special teams tackles with one defensive tackle. Kozachuk signed with the Toronto Argonauts in February of 2020, re-signed with them in 2021, but was released on May 18.

Wright was an Alouettes’ pick in the third-round of the 2017 CFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the team and was a final cut in the Als’ 2019 training camp and spent that season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed as a free agent with the Toronto Argonauts in 2020 and was released by the club in mid-December.

Ponder had been on the Als’ practice roster in 2019 and was signed by the club in February before being moved to the suspended list in July.

Chevrier had signed with the Als in February. Osei-Kusi was the team’s fourth-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft.

