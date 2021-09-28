Follow CFL

Byron Archambault named Alouettes’ defensive asst coach

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the club has appointed Byron Archambault as a defensive assistant coach. He will maintain his role as the team’s director of national scouting position that he has held since February 2020.

Archambault was previously the Université de Montreal Carabins’ special teams coordinator and linebackers’ coach from 2017 to 2019, while current Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia was at the helm of the team.

The 29-year-old former linebacker played two years for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, after being a second-round pick (17th overall) in the 2015 draft. That same year, he took part in the New York Giants mini-camp.

He hoisted the Vanier Cup with the Montreal Carabins in 2014, at the end of his four-season collegiate career.

