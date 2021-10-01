CFL teams mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

With September 30th marked as Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the CFL and its member clubs respectfully recognized the day and a continued commitment towards positive growth in Canada in a number of amazing ways:

Below are just some of the ways CFL teams marked and honoured the day:

As a part of this commitment, the club is honoured to unveil a new, star-blanket themed logo designed by local Anishinaabe artist and star blanket designer Dené Sinclair. The logo will be used during the October 8th game against the Edmonton Elks alongside an honouring ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0XVtt2Phb7 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 30, 2021

Today is a day for remembrance, reflection, action and learning. The Toronto Argonauts are committed to utilizing our platform in sport to honour, celebrate and advocate for Indigenous sport, history, and awareness. pic.twitter.com/NFTIXyUIO8 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) September 30, 2021

Today is a day to listen, to learn, to love 🧡 Thank you to Phyllis Webstad & chief of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Nation Rosanne Casimir for sharing The story of #OrangeShirtDay and continuing to teach us about #TruthandReconciliationDay#ThisIsOurPride #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/LU2jHxMpuc — BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 30, 2021

Inspired by our friends the @BCLions, St. Thomas More student Izaiah Masuskapoe sent us this beautiful version of our logo. Thank you Izaiah for sharing your art as we reflect on Canada’s first National Day for #TruthandReconciliation pic.twitter.com/go63dYLMw8 — Edmonton Elks (@elks) September 30, 2021

The locker room is set for tomorrow’s walkthrough 🧡 #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/Ti5uQJgDYf — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 30, 2021

We were honoured to have Niigaan Sinclair (@Niigaanwewidam) speak to our staff at IG Field to help us learn and grow🧡 pic.twitter.com/WxvDhYnxxo — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) October 1, 2021

HC Craig Dickenson on the importance of September 30th and wearing orange shirts this week. pic.twitter.com/1WaUdXe4FB — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) October 1, 2021

Aujourd'hui marque la première journée de la réconciliation autochtone au Canada. Les entraineurs des Alouettes portaient lors du dernier match plusieurs signes orange afin de soutenir cette initiative. L'heure est à l'unité 🧡#everychildmatters pic.twitter.com/QP3wqi35jC — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) September 30, 2021

During Friday night and Saturday’s games in Week 9: CFL clubs will continue to support and recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in their own special ways.

On September 30th, and all of the days in between: Let’s all continue to educate ourselves and others, reflect, learn and grow together. 🧡