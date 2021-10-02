Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL.

Injury Reports October 2, 2021

Argos, REDBLACKS Injury Report, Oct. 2

Peter Power/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Wednesday at BMO Field.

Ottawa worked without LB Adam Auclair (shoulder), RB Justin Davis (knee) DB Marcus Lewis (ankle), DL Praise Martin-Oguike (back), DL Ese Mrabure (hand) and DB Brad Muhammad (hamstring).

For the Argos, WR Daniel Braverman (ankle), LB Cam Judge and DB Shaq Richardson (both ankle) sat out on Saturday. QBs Nick Arbuckle (hamstring) and McLeod Bethel-Thompson (knee) were limited.

Ottawa REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Sat Sun Mon Game status
Adam Auclair LB Shoulder DNP
Jordan Beaulieu DB Healthy Scratch Full
Louis-Philippe Bourassa LS Hand Full
Justin Davis RB Knee DNP
Jerod Fernandez LB Healthy Scratch Full
Anthony Gosselin FB Foot Full
R.J. Harris WR Hand Full
Devlin Hodges QB Healthy Scratch Full
Cleyon Laing DL Hip Full
Marcus Lewis DB Ankle DNP
Nolan MacMillan OL Foot / Knee Limited
Praise Martin-Oguike DL Back DNP
Jamar McGloster OL Wrist Full
Ese Mrabure DL Hand DNP
Brad Muhammad DB Hamstring DNP
Dwayne Norman LB Hand Full
Kene Onyeka DL Hand Full
Nigel Romick DL Head / Knee Full
Shaheed Salmon LB Shoulder Full
Jakub Szott OL Ankle / Knee Full
Don Unamba DB Foot Full
Toronto Argonauts Practice day
Player name Position Injury Sat Sun Mon Game status
Sam Acheampong DL Knee Limited
Nick Arbuckle QB Hamstring Limited
McLeod Bethel-Thompson QB Knee Limited
Philip Blake OL Hamstring Limited
Daniel Braverman WR Ankle DNP
Jack Cassar LB Hip Full
Robertson Daniel DB Head Full
Cam Judge LB Ankle DNP
Patrick Lavoie FB Hamstring Full
Cordarro Law DL Knee Full
Drake Nevis DL Back Full
Llevi Noel WR Hamstring Limited
Shane Ray DL Hand Full
Jeff Richards DB Healthy Scratch Full
Shaq Richardson DB Ankle DNP
Eric Rogers WR Hamstring Full

