Argos, REDBLACKS Injury Report, Oct. 2

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Wednesday at BMO Field.

Ottawa worked without LB Adam Auclair (shoulder), RB Justin Davis (knee) DB Marcus Lewis (ankle), DL Praise Martin-Oguike (back), DL Ese Mrabure (hand) and DB Brad Muhammad (hamstring).

For the Argos, WR Daniel Braverman (ankle), LB Cam Judge and DB Shaq Richardson (both ankle) sat out on Saturday. QBs Nick Arbuckle (hamstring) and McLeod Bethel-Thompson (knee) were limited.