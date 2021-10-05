Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports October 5, 2021

Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Lauther limited on Tues.

Photo: Saskatchewan Roughriders

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

The Riders were without DB Elie Bouka (hamstring) and LB DeMarquis Gates (hamstring) on Tuesday. Kicker Brett Lauther (head) was limited, as was receiver Shaq Evans (foot), who is slowly working his way back into action. Riders coach Craig Dickenson told reporters in Regina that his star receiver could still be 3-4 weeks away from a return.

In Calgary, the Stampeders had QB Bo Levi Mitchell as a limited participant, as he dealt with a right shoulder injury. Receiver Josh Huff (ankle) was a full participant, while Kamar Jorden (hamstring) sat out on Tuesday.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Tue Wed Thu Game status
Elie Bouka DB Hamstring DNP
Shaq Evans WR Foot Limited
Christopher Ezeala FB Shoulder Full
DeMarquis Gates LB Hamstring DNP
A.J. Hendy DB Achilles Full
Andrew Lauderdale OL Ankle Full
Brett Lauther K Head Limited
Justin McInnis WR Healthy scratch Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Player name Position Injury Tue Wed Thu Game status
Elliot Graham FB Ankle DNP
Malik Henry WR Illness DNP
Josh Huff WR Ankle Full
Kamar Jorden WR Hamstring DNP
Bo Levi Mitchell QB Right shoulder Limited
Michael O’Connor QB Healthy scratch Full
Rene Paredes K Groin DNP
Andrew Seinet-Spaulding DL Elbow DNP
Roc Thomas RB Healthy scratch Full
Ronnie Pfeffer K Healthy scratch Full

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!