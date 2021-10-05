Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Lauther limited on Tues.

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

The Riders were without DB Elie Bouka (hamstring) and LB DeMarquis Gates (hamstring) on Tuesday. Kicker Brett Lauther (head) was limited, as was receiver Shaq Evans (foot), who is slowly working his way back into action. Riders coach Craig Dickenson told reporters in Regina that his star receiver could still be 3-4 weeks away from a return.

In Calgary, the Stampeders had QB Bo Levi Mitchell as a limited participant, as he dealt with a right shoulder injury. Receiver Josh Huff (ankle) was a full participant, while Kamar Jorden (hamstring) sat out on Tuesday.