TORONTO — The CFL announced two fines after Week 9 action on Wednesday.

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Najee Murray was fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Markeith Ambles was fined for a blindside block on Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Godfrey Onyeka.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.