Als, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Stanback full participant on Wednesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday.

For the Alouettes, there was no surprise to see that Vernon Adams Jr. (left arm) did not participate in practice after it was announced earlier this week that the team added him to the six-game injured list.

There was some good news in Montreal, however, as running back William Stanback was a full participant on Wednesday after missing the game on Monday dealing with a rib injury.

In Ottawa, defensive lineman Praise Marting-Oguike (ankle), linebacker Dwayne Norman (head/hamstring) and offensive lineman Jamar McGloster (shoulder/hand) did not participate.