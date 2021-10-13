Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 13, 2021

Als, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Stanback full participant on Wednesday

Walter Tychnowicz/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday.

For the Alouettes, there was no surprise to see that Vernon Adams Jr. (left arm) did not participate in practice after it was announced earlier this week that the team added him to the six-game injured list.

There was some good news in Montreal, however, as running back William Stanback was a full participant on Wednesday after missing the game on Monday dealing with a rib injury.

In Ottawa, defensive lineman Praise Marting-Oguike (ankle), linebacker Dwayne Norman (head/hamstring) and offensive lineman Jamar McGloster (shoulder/hand) did not participate.

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Wed Thurs Game status
Dante Absher WR Healthy scratch Full
Antonio Simmons DL Not Injury Related DNP
Cameron Lawson DL Healthy Ccratch Full
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Left Arm DNP
William Stanback RB Ribs Full
Sean Jamieson OL Knee DNP
Philippe Gagnon OL Lower-Leg Full
Tony Washington OL Leg Full
Wesley Sutton DB Foot Limited
Tyquwan Glass DB Knee Full
Taku Lee RB Knee DNP
Chris Schleuger OL Knee DNP
Rodney Randle Jr. DB Hand Full
Pierre-Luc Caron LS Chest DNP

 

Ottawa REDBLACKS
Player Name Position Injury Wed Thurs Game Status
Adam Auclair LB Shoulder Full
Frederic Chagnon LB Shoulder Full
Justin Davis RB Knee Limited
Devonte Dedmon WR Ankle / Knee Full
Timothy Flanders RB Healthy Scratch Full
Frankie Griffin DB Shoulder Full
De’Chavon Hayes DB Healthy Scratch Full
Devlin Hodges QB Healthy Scratch Full
Mark Korte OL Quad Full
Praise Marting-Oguike DL Ankle DNP
Jamar McGloster OL Shoulder / Hand DNP
Dwayne Norman LB Head / Hamstring DNP
Kenny Stafford WR Healthy Scratch Full
De’Lance Turner RB Ankle Full

 

