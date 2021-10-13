Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

REDBLACKS add two to practice roster, release DB Marcus Lewis

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added American DL Tre Hornbuckle and American DB Douglas Coleman II to their practice roster.

Hornbuckle (six-foot-four, 255 pounds) played his college football at Duke. The 23-year-old played 49 career games for the Blue Devils, starting 20 and had 128 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery through 1,796 career snaps. He was also a two-time All-ACC academic selection.

Hornbuckle played seven games for the Spokane Shock of the Indoor Football League and had 11 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Coleman, (six-foot-one, 200 pounds) spent four years at Texas Tech, where he was a 12-game starter as a safety in his senior year in 2019. He had 11 interceptions and 99 solo tackles through 45 career games. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos after the 2019 NFL Draft.

The REDBLACKS also announced that they’ve released American defensive back Marcus Lewis.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!