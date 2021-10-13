REDBLACKS add two to practice roster, release DB Marcus Lewis

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added American DL Tre Hornbuckle and American DB Douglas Coleman II to their practice roster.

Hornbuckle (six-foot-four, 255 pounds) played his college football at Duke. The 23-year-old played 49 career games for the Blue Devils, starting 20 and had 128 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery through 1,796 career snaps. He was also a two-time All-ACC academic selection.

Hornbuckle played seven games for the Spokane Shock of the Indoor Football League and had 11 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Coleman, (six-foot-one, 200 pounds) spent four years at Texas Tech, where he was a 12-game starter as a safety in his senior year in 2019. He had 11 interceptions and 99 solo tackles through 45 career games. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos after the 2019 NFL Draft.

The REDBLACKS also announced that they’ve released American defensive back Marcus Lewis.