Fantasy October 18, 2021

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 11?

Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca

TORONTO — With a smaller offering of games in Week 11, CFL Fantasy player CANNON put their faith in Montreal Alouettes and was rewarded.

The combination of Matthew Shiltz, Jake Wieneke and Montreal’s aggressive defence helped launch CANNON to the top of the weekly standings at the end of Week 11.

In his first start since Vernon Adams Jr. went down with a shoulder injury, Shiltz produced 21.4 points, with the vast bulk of that total accumulated in an impressive first half of play. Wieneke was up to his usual antics of hauling in TDs and racking up yards, with 114 of them and a trip to the end zone that led to 24.4 points. The Alouettes’ defence was good for an incredible 10 (!) sacks against the REDBLACKS on Saturday, had three interceptions and earned two safeties to get up to 23 points.

Winnipeg receiver Rasheed Bailey‘s big night — 93 receiving yards and a touchdown — was good for 22.5 points, while Calgary’s Nick Holley chipped in with 11 points. BC’s James Butler and Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey combined to give CANNON 21 points from the run game for a total of 123.3 points.

With four games on the schedule this week, CFL Fantasy players will have more options to choose from and a likely higher total at the end of Week 12.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 BOOCH 141.1
2 ROBYN 113.7
3 MARTINADATOR 118.1
4 KNUCKS64 110.6
5 1REDBLACKS 134.3
6 @LEOSBANDWAGON 140
7 BECKO 139.1
8 DARTHMOM69 132.6
9 JADEN_R17 136.7
10 GOODMITCH 173.3
11 CANNON 123.3

