Sights, Sounds and Social: Week 11

Your best ability is your availability, and for many in the CFL in Week 11, that meant the seizing the opportunities when given!

Here’s the highlights of Week 11 in the CFL on the digital front:

The Bombers Are First Ones In The Playoffs Door

Owning a record of 9-1 Winnipeg are first to clinch a playoff berth in the 2021 season!

And yes, the Bombers were tested by the Edmonton Elks, but Rasheed Bailey ended up being the difference-maker for the Blue and Gold:

And let’s not forget this slick little trick play to switch up the field:

Matthew’s Moment

With Montreal Alouettes QB, Vernon Adams Jr. out due to injury: Enter Matthew Shiltz in his first start at QB since 2019!

And Mr. Shiltz looked right at home, including this DIME to Jake Wieneke in double coverage:

Mother Nature Has Not Been Kind to the REDBLACKS

A sprinkle (or shower) of pathetic fallacy?

Seemingly every REDBLACKS home game has been a wet one, but kudos to its amazing fans for sticking it out each time, win or lose!

Dedmon Does It Again (Nearly)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Devonte Dedmon certainly is a big play waiting to happen, and he nearly broke off another special teams TD in Week 11:

Luther Hakunavanhu: Now a Household Name

The York University product had a breakout performance in Week 11, recording his first CFL TD, as well as scooping up a blocked punt on the special teams side of things.

Apologies for the mispronunciation, Luther—we’re sure it won’t happen again!

“Roc and Rollin'”

Roc Thomas had to head to the endzone early to answer the phone: HOUSE CALL

Talk about starting the second half with an exclamation point!

HOUSE CALL! 🏡 Please take 101 seconds to admire each yard run by @xRoct6! pic.twitter.com/JPzwQ1vgjO — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 17, 2021

Having Fun With It

This is a game after all, so whether it’s an interception, touchdown or anything in between: Bring your friends into the end zone with you and celebrate it!

Below are a few of our favourite celebrations so far from Week 11:

And Finally: Thank You, Rod Black!

An icon, and the soundtrack to so many historic CFL moments for decades, Rod Black announced earlier last week, that he is beginning a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Thank you, Rod for all of the incredible broadcast calls, moments and more on TSN!