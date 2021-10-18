Sights, Sounds and Social: Week 11

Your best ability is your availability, and for many in the CFL in Week 11, that meant the seizing the opportunities when given!
Here’s the highlights of Week 11 in the CFL on the digital front:
The Bombers Are First Ones In The Playoffs Door
Owning a record of 9-1 Winnipeg are first to clinch a playoff berth in the 2021 season!
Ticket: Punched.
The @Wpg_BlueBombers are playoff bound!#CFL | #ForTheW
— CFL (@CFL) October 16, 2021
And yes, the Bombers were tested by the Edmonton Elks, but Rasheed Bailey ended up being the difference-maker for the Blue and Gold:
BIG TD FOR @ShowTimeSheed!#CFLGameDay | @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/AvJNcFWZlm
— CFL (@CFL) October 16, 2021
And let’s not forget this slick little trick play to switch up the field:
"Fields that are 65 yards wide are weird": 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
Janarion Grant 🔁 @AlfordGlo4 #CFLGameday | @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/6ngXgdBFzp
— CFL (@CFL) October 16, 2021
Matthew’s Moment
With Montreal Alouettes QB, Vernon Adams Jr. out due to injury: Enter Matthew Shiltz in his first start at QB since 2019!
And Mr. Shiltz looked right at home, including this DIME to Jake Wieneke in double coverage:
Put 'em on a poster!😲@M_S_one8 ➡️ @jake_wieneke!#CFLGameday | @MTLAlouettes pic.twitter.com/yjJ6jfES6r
— CFL (@CFL) October 16, 2021
Mother Nature Has Not Been Kind to the REDBLACKS
A sprinkle (or shower) of pathetic fallacy?
Seemingly every REDBLACKS home game has been a wet one, but kudos to its amazing fans for sticking it out each time, win or lose!
Thinking of you, #RNation: 😊 pic.twitter.com/Lp0xuL2NPY
— CFL (@CFL) October 16, 2021
Dedmon Does It Again (Nearly)
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Devonte Dedmon certainly is a big play waiting to happen, and he nearly broke off another special teams TD in Week 11:
"But there's no need to dress up the numbers."
All-purpose yards leader, @DeVonte_Dedmon bustin' loose once again!🔥#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/N6R1mYHcno
— CFL (@CFL) October 16, 2021
Luther Hakunavanhu: Now a Household Name
The York University product had a breakout performance in Week 11, recording his first CFL TD, as well as scooping up a blocked punt on the special teams side of things.
Apologies for the mispronunciation, Luther—we’re sure it won’t happen again!
First-career TD vibes for @_prime_81! 👏👏👏#CFLGameday | @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/Zjnn4kygoV
— CFL (@CFL) October 16, 2021
The first one for @_prime_81 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Fu1xhxwzps
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 16, 2021
“Roc and Rollin'”
Roc Thomas had to head to the endzone early to answer the phone: HOUSE CALL
Talk about starting the second half with an exclamation point!
HOUSE CALL! 🏡
Please take 101 seconds to admire each yard run by @xRoct6! pic.twitter.com/JPzwQ1vgjO
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 17, 2021
Having Fun With It
This is a game after all, so whether it’s an interception, touchdown or anything in between: Bring your friends into the end zone with you and celebrate it!
Below are a few of our favourite celebrations so far from Week 11:
— Raheem Wilson (@DreamIsland__) October 17, 2021
Someone explain: ⤵️ https://t.co/MfyTRHuF5m pic.twitter.com/a545N4JUaU
— CFL (@CFL) October 16, 2021
And Finally: Thank You, Rod Black!
An icon, and the soundtrack to so many historic CFL moments for decades, Rod Black announced earlier last week, that he is beginning a new chapter in his illustrious career.
Thank you, Rod for all of the incredible broadcast calls, moments and more on TSN!
🥲♥️🎙Sad to say goodbye today to my friends at CTV and TSN but so excited for my next chapter which will be as amazing the last. Thank you. Had the time of my life. Cheers🇨🇦👊
— Rod Black 🇨🇦 (@RodBlackTSN) October 14, 2021