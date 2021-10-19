Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 19, 2021

Lions, Bombers Injury Reports: Harris sits out on Tues.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their injury reports ahead of their contest on Saturday at IG Field.

Bombers’ running back Andrew Harris (knee) did not participate on Tuesday, headlining a long list of players that got the day off. FB Mike Miller (hip) and WRs Janarion Grant (ankle) and Nic Demski (foot) headlined a group of 11 non-participants for their Day 1.

The Lions began their week without three of their DBs on Tuesday. Austin Joyner (calf), T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Garry Peters (non-injury related) all sat out. Two other DBs — Jalon Edwards-Cooper (groin) and Marcus Sayles (calf) — were limited. DE J.R. Tavai (knee) also sat out.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Tue Wed Thu Game status
Andrew Harris RB Knee DNP
Mike Miller FB Hip DNP
Janarion Grant WR Ankle DNP
Nic Demski WR Foot DNP
Geoff Gray OL Non-injury related Full
Pat Neufeld OL Shoulder Full
Jermarcus Hardrick OL Hip DNP
Kevin Brown LB Shoulder DNP
Jontrell Rocquemore LB Hip DNP
Willie Jefferson DL Ankle Limited
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Limited
Jake Thomas DL Shoulder DNP
Jonathan Kongbo DL Non-injury related DNP
Steven Richardson DL Foot Limited
Sergio Schinffino-Perez DB Hip DNP
Nick Taylor DB Hip DNP
BC LIONS                                  Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Tue Wed Thu Game Status
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Groin Limited
Austin Joyner DB Calf DNP
T.J. Lee DB Hamstring DNP
Garry Peters DB Non-injury related DNP
Marcus Sayles DB Calf Limited
J.R. Tavai DE Knee DNP

 

