Lions, Bombers Injury Reports: Harris sits out on Tues.

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their injury reports ahead of their contest on Saturday at IG Field.

Bombers’ running back Andrew Harris (knee) did not participate on Tuesday, headlining a long list of players that got the day off. FB Mike Miller (hip) and WRs Janarion Grant (ankle) and Nic Demski (foot) headlined a group of 11 non-participants for their Day 1.

The Lions began their week without three of their DBs on Tuesday. Austin Joyner (calf), T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Garry Peters (non-injury related) all sat out. Two other DBs — Jalon Edwards-Cooper (groin) and Marcus Sayles (calf) — were limited. DE J.R. Tavai (knee) also sat out.