Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports October 19, 2021

REDBLACKS, Ticats Injury Reports: Banks full participant on Tuesday

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday.

For the REDBLACKS, quarterback Taryn Christon (leg), running back Timothy Flanders (non-football related) and receiver DeVonte Dedmon (ankle/knee) did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Running back Justin Davis (knee) was limited.

In Hamilton, Brandon Banks (ribs) was back to practicing fully while defensive lineman Ted Laurent (knee) was limited and defensive back Frankie Williams (head) did not participate.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tre Abrahams-Webster DB Healthy Scratch Full
Louis-Philippe Bourassa LS Ankle Limited
Juwann Bushell-Beatty OL Back Limited
Taryn Christion QB Leg DNP
Justin Davis RB Knee Limited
DeVonte Dedmon WR Ankle / Knee DNP
Timothy Flanders RB Non-Football related DNP
Frankie Griffin DB Shoulder Full
Devlin Hodges QB Healthy Scratch Full
Justin Howell DB Ankle Full
Mark Korte OL Shoulder Full
Cleyon Laing DL Knee Full
Praise Martin-Oguike DL Ankle DNP
Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga LB Elbow / Chest Full
Dwayne Norman LB Concussion / Hamstring DNP
Andrew Pickett OL Knee Full
Tyron Vrede LB Leg Full
Avery Williams LB Ankle Full

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Brandon Banks WR Ribs Full
Nic Cross LB Hamstring Limited
Mike Daly DB Neck DNP
Felix Garand-Gauthier FB Ankle DNP
Marcus Green WR Illness DNP
Wes Hills RB Knee Full
Don Jackson RB Healthy Scratch Full
Ted Laurent DL Knee Limited
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Hamstring Full
Jordan Murray OL Ankle Limited
Frankie Williams DB Head DNP
Kyle Wilson LB Foot Limited

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!