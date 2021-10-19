REDBLACKS, Ticats Injury Reports: Banks full participant on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday.

For the REDBLACKS, quarterback Taryn Christon (leg), running back Timothy Flanders (non-football related) and receiver DeVonte Dedmon (ankle/knee) did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Running back Justin Davis (knee) was limited.

In Hamilton, Brandon Banks (ribs) was back to practicing fully while defensive lineman Ted Laurent (knee) was limited and defensive back Frankie Williams (head) did not participate.