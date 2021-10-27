Two Argos fined following Week 12 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced on Wednesday that two players were fined following Week 12’s games.

Toronto Argonauts kicker Boris Bede was fined for unsportsmanlike behaviour during the third quarter against the Montreal Alouettes.

Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Shane Richards was fined for a chop-block on Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Michael Wakefield.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.