TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

The team started the week without three of their highest profile players. Running back James Wilder Jr. (ankle) and receivers Greg Ellingson (hip) and Derel Walker (hip/groin) sat out on Monday.

After playing on Saturday in Montreal, the Roughriders didn’t practice on Monday.