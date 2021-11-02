Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 2, 2021

Als, Bombers Injury Reports: Andrew Harris sits out on Tuesday

Photo: Bluebombers.com

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at IG Field.

In Winnipeg, running back Andrew Harris (knee) sat out of Tuesday’s practice, as did fullback Mike Miller (hip), receivers Charles Nelson (illness) and Kelvin McKnight (illness) and offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick (hip). Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was limited.

Most notably for the Alouettes was the absence of quarterback Matthew Shiltz who is dealing with a knee issue.

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Dante Absher WR Healthy Scratch Full
Brian Harelimana LB Ankle Limited
Martese Jackson RB Concussion Limited
Matthew Shiltz QB Knee DNP
Tyquwan Glass DB Healthy Scratch Full
Wesley Sutton DB Healthy Scratch Full
Cameron Artis-Payne RB Healthy Scratch Full
Frederic Plesius LB Healthy Scratch Full
Philippe Gagnon OL Lower-Leg Full
Cameron Lawson DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Andrew Harris RB Knee DNP
Mike Miller FB Hip DNP
Charles Nelson WR Illness DNP
Kelvin McKnight WR Illness DNP
Jermarcus Hardrick OL Hip DNP
Kevin Brown LB Shoulder Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Limited
Sergio Schinffino-Perez DB Hip DNP
Deatrick Nichols DB Ankle Limited

 

