Als, Bombers Injury Reports: Andrew Harris sits out on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at IG Field.

In Winnipeg, running back Andrew Harris (knee) sat out of Tuesday’s practice, as did fullback Mike Miller (hip), receivers Charles Nelson (illness) and Kelvin McKnight (illness) and offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick (hip). Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was limited.

Most notably for the Alouettes was the absence of quarterback Matthew Shiltz who is dealing with a knee issue.