Seven players fined after Week 13 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced on Thursday that seven players have been fined after Week 13 action.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Kameron Kelly was fined for spitting on an opponent.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence was fined for a high hit on Edmonton Elks running back James Wilder Jr.

Edmonton Elks running back James Wilder Jr. was fined for his role in the altercation that occurred after play #72 on Friday night in Edmonton.

BC Lions defensive lineman Obum Gwacham was fined for a high hit on Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Chris Edwards was fined for a high hit on BC Lions quarterback Michael Reilly.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy was fined for unsportsmanlike behaviour during the fourth quarter against the Montreal Alouettes.

Saskatchewan Roughriders fullback Albert Awachie was fined for a high hit on Montreal Alouettes returner Martese Jackson.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed