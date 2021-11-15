Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News November 15, 2021

Lions Injury Report: Rourke to start at QB on Friday

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The BC Lions have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell announced on Monday that QB Nathan Rourke will get the start in the team’s regular-season finale. Michael Reilly (right elbow) was a non-participant in the team’s walkthrough practice.

The Elks are currently in Toronto and will face the Lions on Tuesday night and therefore don’t have an injury report yet for this matchup.

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Mon Tues Wed Game Status
Michael Reilly QB Right elbow DNP
Chris Rainey RB/KR Healthy scratch Full
DeVier Posey WR Healthy scratch Full
J.R. Tavai DL Knee DNP
Anthony Cioffi DB Healthy scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!