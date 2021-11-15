Lions Injury Report: Rourke to start at QB on Friday

TORONTO — The BC Lions have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell announced on Monday that QB Nathan Rourke will get the start in the team’s regular-season finale. Michael Reilly (right elbow) was a non-participant in the team’s walkthrough practice.

The Elks are currently in Toronto and will face the Lions on Tuesday night and therefore don’t have an injury report yet for this matchup.