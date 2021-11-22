Follow CFL

News November 22, 2021

Alouettes Injury Report: Alford takes part in Monday walkthrough

Walter Tychnowicz/CFL.ca

TORONTO — After a Monday walkthrough practice, the Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury report of the week, ahead of their playoff game on Sunday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

There were two encouraging pieces of news from the walkthrough on Monday. Receiver/returner Mario Alford is off of the six-game injured list, as is offensive lineman David Brown. O-lineman Tony Washington (calf), LB Tre Watson (non-injury related) and LB Frederic Plesius (arm) sat out.

The Ticats did not practice on Monday.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED THURS FRI Game Status
Tony Washington OL Calf DNP
William Stanback RB Ribs Full
Brian Harelimana LB Ankle Full
Eugene Lewis WR Hip Full
Matthew Shiltz QB Knee Full
Tyquwan Glass DB Healthy scratch Full
Wes Sutton DB Healthy scratch Full
Cameron Artis-Payne RB Healthy scratch Full
Phil Gagnon OL Lower-leg Full
Tre Watson LB Not injury related DNP
Jean-Samuel Blanc LB Healthy scratch Full
Mario Alford WR Off the 6-game Full
David Brown OL Off the 6-game Full
Cameron Lawson DL Healthy scratch Full
Kaion Julien-Grant WR Ankle Full
Frederic Plesius LB Arm DNP

 

