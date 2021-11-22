Alouettes Injury Report: Alford takes part in Monday walkthrough

TORONTO — After a Monday walkthrough practice, the Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury report of the week, ahead of their playoff game on Sunday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

There were two encouraging pieces of news from the walkthrough on Monday. Receiver/returner Mario Alford is off of the six-game injured list, as is offensive lineman David Brown. O-lineman Tony Washington (calf), LB Tre Watson (non-injury related) and LB Frederic Plesius (arm) sat out.

The Ticats did not practice on Monday.