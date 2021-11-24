Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 24, 2021

Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Malik Henry sits out Wednesday

David Moll/Stampeders.com

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders have shared their injury reports ahead of meeting on Sunday in the Western Semi-Final.

In Regina, the Riders’ key starters that sat out their regular-season finale in Hamilton were back on the practice field. That includes QB Cody Fajardo, RB William Powell, WR Duke Williams and LB Deon Lacey.

LBs Gary Johnson Jr. (shoulder), Alvin Jones Jr. (calf) and WRs Ricardo Louis (Achilles) and Justin McInnis (hamstring) all sat out on Wednesday.

For the Stampeders, WRs Shawn Bane (hamstring), Malik Henry (not injury-related) and RB Roc Thomas (knee) were non-participants.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Brett Boyko OL Calf Full
Cody Fajardo QB Healthy Scratch Full
Nigel Harris LB Knee Full
Gary Johnson Jr. LB Shoulder DNP
Micah Johnson DL Non Football Related Full
Alvin Jones Jr. LB Calf DNP
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Anthony Lanier II DL Ribs Full
Ricardo Louis WR Achilles DNP
Justin McInnis WR Hamstring DNP
Nakas Onyeka LB Shoulder Full
William Powell RB Non Injury Related Full
Loucheiz Purifoy DB Ankle Full
Micah Teitz LB Thigh Full
D’haquille Williams WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Shawn Bane WR Hamstring DNP
Ka’Deem Carey RB Not Injury Related Full
Cory Greenwood LB Shoulder Full
Malik Henry WR Not Injury Related DNP
Shawn Lemon DL Healthy Scratch Full
Calvin McCarty FB Healthy Scratch Full
Ronnie Pfeffer K Healthy Scratch Full
Mike Rose DL Healthy Scratch Full
Roc Thomas RB Knee DNP
Andrew Seinet-Spaulding DL Elbow Full
Jamar Wall DB Elbow Full
Ucambre Williams OL Knee Full

