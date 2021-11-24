Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Malik Henry sits out Wednesday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders have shared their injury reports ahead of meeting on Sunday in the Western Semi-Final.

In Regina, the Riders’ key starters that sat out their regular-season finale in Hamilton were back on the practice field. That includes QB Cody Fajardo, RB William Powell, WR Duke Williams and LB Deon Lacey.

LBs Gary Johnson Jr. (shoulder), Alvin Jones Jr. (calf) and WRs Ricardo Louis (Achilles) and Justin McInnis (hamstring) all sat out on Wednesday.

For the Stampeders, WRs Shawn Bane (hamstring), Malik Henry (not injury-related) and RB Roc Thomas (knee) were non-participants.