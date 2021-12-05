Blue Bombers, Tiger-Cats to vie for 108th Grey Cup

TORONTO – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the hometown Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to compete in the 108th Grey Cup in a rematch of the 2019 championship. The host team has not made the Grey Cup since 2013. This marks the tenth time in the history of Canadian Football that the modern-day incarnations of the two clubs have played for the iconic trophy after having met in 1953, 1957-59, 1961-62, 1965, 1984 and 2019.

108th GREY CUP

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Sunday Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. ET

TSN, RDS, ESPN2

• The Winnipeg Blue Bombers own an 11-14 (.440) record in the Grey Cup. Their most recent appearance in the championship game came in 2019 at the 107th Grey Cup, where they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12. With this Grey Cup appearance, Winnipeg will surpass Edmonton for the most all-time.

• The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are 8-13 (.381) in the Grey Cup. They last won the Grey Cup in 1999 by a score of 32-21 over Calgary.

• This is the first Grey Cup rematch since Montreal and Saskatchewan played in 2009 and 2010, with the Alouettes claiming both victories. The last time that two teams met back-to-back and split the contests was 2002-2003 with Montreal and Edmonton.

• Hamilton owns the longest championship drought with their last Grey Cup win coming in 1999.

• Since 1980, this will be the third time that the same two coaches have met in consecutive Grey Cup games.

• Teams from Hamilton and Winnipeg have met in the championship game 11 times, including their past incarnations as the Tigers and ‘Pegs in 1935, and as military service teams in 1943. They have met nine times as their modern-day incarnations.

– 1935 (Winnipeg won 18-12)

– 1943 (Hamilton won 23-14)

– 1953 (Hamilton won 12-6)

– 1957 (Hamilton won 32-7)

– 1958 (Winnipeg won 35-28)

– 1959 (Winnipeg won 21-7)

– 1961 (Winnipeg won 21-14)

– 1962 (Winnipeg won 28-27)

– 1965 (Hamilton won 22-16)

– 1984 (Winnipeg won 47-17)

– 2019 (Winnipeg won 33-12)

• Winnipeg and Hamilton met once this season, when they kicked off the 2021 campaign:

– Week 1: HAM 6 – WPG 19 in Winnipeg

• Orlondo Steinauer and Mike O’Shea will each be making their second appearances in the Grey Cup as head coaches. Steinauer played in three Grey Cups, winning twice (1999 and 2004). He also won the Grey Cup as the defensive backs coach of the Toronto Argonauts in 2012. O’Shea played in and won three Grey Cups with Toronto, and he also won one as a Special Teams Coordinator in 2012.

• This will be the third time that Hamilton has hosted the Grey Cup since 1950 when the Tiger-Cats were formed.

– In 1972, Hamilton defeated Saskatchewan 13-10

– In 1996, Toronto defeated Edmonton 43-37.

• This will be the first Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field.

• December 12 will be the latest date that the Grey Cup has been played since 1937, when it was contested on December 11 in Toronto.

The 108th Grey Cup from Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field, featuring Arkells and special guests, The Lumineers, in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on TSN and RDS – Canada's home of the CFL.

The 2021 edition of Grey Cup Week will feature a number of free fan events, including the CFL Awards, the Grey Cup Arrival delivered by Canada Drives and the Commissioner's Fan State of the League address, as well as, fan favourite celebrations, such as the Spirit of Edmonton events, the CFL Alumni Association Legends Luncheon, and much more.