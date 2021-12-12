Collaros named 108th Grey Cup Most Valuable Player

HAMILTON — Zach Collaros has been named the 108th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player.

After trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 10-7 at the half, Collaros and Winnipeg Blue Bombers rallied back to earn their second Grey Cup title in a row.

With a last-minute field goal by Hamilton’s Michael Domagala knotting the game up at 25 apiece and requiring overtime to settle the outcome, Collaros shined in the moment. Collaros found Nic Demksi in the endzone for the deciding touchdown and finished the game with 240 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.