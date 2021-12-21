Follow CFL

News December 21, 2021

10 players revealed from each CFL team’s negotiation list

TORONTO – For the second time this year, the nine CFL teams have unveiled 10 players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:

  • OL Dejon Allen (TOR)
  • DL Woody Baron (MTL)
  • DL Malik Carney (HAM)
  • DB Treston Decoud (TOR)
  • WR Steven Dunbar (HAM)
  • DB Randall Evans (OTT)
  • OL Donald Hawkins (MTL)
  • DL Julian Howsare (HAM)
  • DL Anthony Lanier (SSK)
  • OL Andrew Lauderdale (SSK)
  • QB Jake Maier (CGY)
  • DB Najee Murray (MTL)
  • DB Deatrick Nichols (WPG)
  • DL Jarell Owens (CGY)
  • DB Jumal Rolle (HAM)
  • DB Marcus Sayles (WPG)
  • WR Papi White (HAM)
  • WR Tim White (HAM)
  • WR Lucky Whitehead (WPG)
  • DL Jonathan Woodard (SSK)

The 10 players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

BC LIONS
Name Position College
Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia
Hank Bachmeier QB Boise State
Spencer Brasch QB California Polytechnic
Chase Brice QB Appalachian State
Max Duggan QB Texas Christian
Devin Leary QB North Carolina State
Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina
Chandler Morris QB Texas Christian
Jaxon Player DL Tulsa
Cameron Ward QB Incarnate Word

 

EDMONTON ELKS
Name Position College
Freedom Akinmoladun DL Nebraska
J.T. Barrett QB Ohio State
Asmar Bilal LB Notre Dame
La’Darren Brown RB Oklahoma State
Mike Harley WR Miami
Anthony Hines III LB Texas A&M
Cody Kessler QB USC
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State
Ryan Willis QB Virginia Tech

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Name Position College
Logan Bonner QB Utah State
Jake Browning QB Washington
Mark Fields DB Clemson
Trevon Grimes WR Florida
Jacob Haener QB Fresno State
Cole Kelley QB Southeastern Louisiana
Linden Stephens DB Cincinnati
Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State
Kyle Vantrease QB Buffalo
Scotty Washington WR Wake Forest

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
Name Position College
Calvin Austin III WR Memphis
Stetson Bennett QB Georgia
Fred Brown WR Mississippi State
Brian Cole II LB Mississippi State
Shon Coleman OL Auburn
Chase Garbers QB California
Daeshon Hall DL Texas A&M
Levi Lewis QB Louisiana Lafayette
Erik Magnuson OL Michigan
Chris Rowland WR Tennessee State

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Name Position College
Jake Bentley QB South Alabama
Keionta Davis DL Tennessee-Chattanooga
J.T. Hassell DB Florida Tech
Kobe Jones DL Mississippi State
Jaylon McClain-Sapp DB Marshall
Garrett McGhin OL East Carolina
Christian Miller DL Alabama
Ryan Pope OL San Diego State
Jaelin Robinson OL Temple
Isaiah Zuber WR Mississippi State

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Name Position College
Anthony Brown QB Oregon
Jayden de Laura QB Washington State
Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
Vosean Joseph LB Florida
Jamie Newman QB Wake Forest
Drew Plitt QB Ball State
Shawn Poindexter WR Arizona
Jordan Ta’Amu QB Ole Miss
Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland
Jamar Watson LB Kentucky

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS
Name Position College
Britain Covey WR Utah
Willie Harvey LB Iowa State
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
Jonathan Hubbard OL Northwestern State
Chad Kelly QB Ole Miss
Javon Leake RB Maryland
Ledarius Mack DL Buffalo
Jachai Polite DL Florida
Shedeur Sanders QB Jackson State
Bo Scarbrough RB Alabama

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Name Position College
Dustin Crum QB Kent State
Jayden Daniels QB Arizona State
Marcus Jones DB Houston
Trevon McSwain DT Duke
Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota
La’Michael Pettway WR Iowa State
Kalil Pimpleton WR Central Michigan
Sam Renner DT Minnesota
Eric Schmid QB Sam Houston State
Montrell Washington WR Samford

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES
Name Position College
Jack Abraham QB Mississippi State
Sean Clifford QB Penn State
Coy Cronk OL Iowa
Christian DiLauro OL Illinois
Lance Lenoir WR Western Illinois
Chris Miller DB Baylor
Damion Ratley WR Texas A&M
Daniel Smith QB Villanova
Elijah Sullivan LB Kansas State
Rogan Wells QB Western California

 

