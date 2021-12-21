10 players revealed from each CFL team’s negotiation list

- News
TORONTO – For the second time this year, the nine CFL teams have unveiled 10 players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.
CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.
The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:
The 10 players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:
|BC LIONS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Brennan Armstrong
|QB
|Virginia
|Hank Bachmeier
|QB
|Boise State
|Spencer Brasch
|QB
|California Polytechnic
|Chase Brice
|QB
|Appalachian State
|Max Duggan
|QB
|Texas Christian
|Devin Leary
|QB
|North Carolina State
|Grayson McCall
|QB
|Coastal Carolina
|Chandler Morris
|QB
|Texas Christian
|Jaxon Player
|DL
|Tulsa
|Cameron Ward
|QB
|Incarnate Word
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Freedom Akinmoladun
|DL
|Nebraska
|J.T. Barrett
|QB
|Ohio State
|Asmar Bilal
|LB
|Notre Dame
|La’Darren Brown
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Harley
|WR
|Miami
|Anthony Hines III
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Cody Kessler
|QB
|USC
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Oregon
|Spencer Sanders
|QB
|Oklahoma State
|Ryan Willis
|QB
|Virginia Tech
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Logan Bonner
|QB
|Utah State
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Washington
|Mark Fields
|DB
|Clemson
|Trevon Grimes
|WR
|Florida
|Jacob Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|Cole Kelley
|QB
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Linden Stephens
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Skylar Thompson
|QB
|Kansas State
|Kyle Vantrease
|QB
|Buffalo
|Scotty Washington
|WR
|Wake Forest
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Georgia
|Fred Brown
|WR
|Mississippi State
|Brian Cole II
|LB
|Mississippi State
|Shon Coleman
|OL
|Auburn
|Chase Garbers
|QB
|California
|Daeshon Hall
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Levi Lewis
|QB
|Louisiana Lafayette
|Erik Magnuson
|OL
|Michigan
|Chris Rowland
|WR
|Tennessee State
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Jake Bentley
|QB
|South Alabama
|Keionta Davis
|DL
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|J.T. Hassell
|DB
|Florida Tech
|Kobe Jones
|DL
|Mississippi State
|Jaylon McClain-Sapp
|DB
|Marshall
|Garrett McGhin
|OL
|East Carolina
|Christian Miller
|DL
|Alabama
|Ryan Pope
|OL
|San Diego State
|Jaelin Robinson
|OL
|Temple
|Isaiah Zuber
|WR
|Mississippi State
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Anthony Brown
|QB
|Oregon
|Jayden de Laura
|QB
|Washington State
|Sam Hartman
|QB
|Wake Forest
|Vosean Joseph
|LB
|Florida
|Jamie Newman
|QB
|Wake Forest
|Drew Plitt
|QB
|Ball State
|Shawn Poindexter
|WR
|Arizona
|Jordan Ta’Amu
|QB
|Ole Miss
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|QB
|Maryland
|Jamar Watson
|LB
|Kentucky
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Britain Covey
|WR
|Utah
|Willie Harvey
|LB
|Iowa State
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Tennessee
|Jonathan Hubbard
|OL
|Northwestern State
|Chad Kelly
|QB
|Ole Miss
|Javon Leake
|RB
|Maryland
|Ledarius Mack
|DL
|Buffalo
|Jachai Polite
|DL
|Florida
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Jackson State
|Bo Scarbrough
|RB
|Alabama
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Dustin Crum
|QB
|Kent State
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Arizona State
|Marcus Jones
|DB
|Houston
|Trevon McSwain
|DT
|Duke
|Tanner Morgan
|QB
|Minnesota
|La’Michael Pettway
|WR
|Iowa State
|Kalil Pimpleton
|WR
|Central Michigan
|Sam Renner
|DT
|Minnesota
|Eric Schmid
|QB
|Sam Houston State
|Montrell Washington
|WR
|Samford
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Name
|Position
|College
|Jack Abraham
|QB
|Mississippi State
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Penn State
|Coy Cronk
|OL
|Iowa
|Christian DiLauro
|OL
|Illinois
|Lance Lenoir
|WR
|Western Illinois
|Chris Miller
|DB
|Baylor
|Damion Ratley
|WR
|Texas A&M
|Daniel Smith
|QB
|Villanova
|Elijah Sullivan
|LB
|Kansas State
|Rogan Wells
|QB
|Western California