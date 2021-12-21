10 players revealed from each CFL team’s negotiation list

TORONTO – For the second time this year, the nine CFL teams have unveiled 10 players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:

OL Dejon Allen (TOR)

DL Woody Baron (MTL)

DL Malik Carney (HAM)

DB Treston Decoud (TOR)

WR Steven Dunbar (HAM)

DB Randall Evans (OTT)

OL Donald Hawkins (MTL)

DL Julian Howsare (HAM)

DL Anthony Lanier (SSK)

OL Andrew Lauderdale (SSK)

QB Jake Maier (CGY)

DB Najee Murray (MTL)

DB Deatrick Nichols (WPG)

DL Jarell Owens (CGY)

DB Jumal Rolle (HAM)

DB Marcus Sayles (WPG)

WR Papi White (HAM)

WR Tim White (HAM)

WR Lucky Whitehead (WPG)

DL Jonathan Woodard (SSK)

The 10 players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

BC LIONS Name Position College Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia Hank Bachmeier QB Boise State Spencer Brasch QB California Polytechnic Chase Brice QB Appalachian State Max Duggan QB Texas Christian Devin Leary QB North Carolina State Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina Chandler Morris QB Texas Christian Jaxon Player DL Tulsa Cameron Ward QB Incarnate Word

EDMONTON ELKS Name Position College Freedom Akinmoladun DL Nebraska J.T. Barrett QB Ohio State Asmar Bilal LB Notre Dame La’Darren Brown RB Oklahoma State Mike Harley WR Miami Anthony Hines III LB Texas A&M Cody Kessler QB USC Bo Nix QB Oregon Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State Ryan Willis QB Virginia Tech

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Name Position College Logan Bonner QB Utah State Jake Browning QB Washington Mark Fields DB Clemson Trevon Grimes WR Florida Jacob Haener QB Fresno State Cole Kelley QB Southeastern Louisiana Linden Stephens DB Cincinnati Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State Kyle Vantrease QB Buffalo Scotty Washington WR Wake Forest

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Name Position College Calvin Austin III WR Memphis Stetson Bennett QB Georgia Fred Brown WR Mississippi State Brian Cole II LB Mississippi State Shon Coleman OL Auburn Chase Garbers QB California Daeshon Hall DL Texas A&M Levi Lewis QB Louisiana Lafayette Erik Magnuson OL Michigan Chris Rowland WR Tennessee State

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Name Position College Jake Bentley QB South Alabama Keionta Davis DL Tennessee-Chattanooga J.T. Hassell DB Florida Tech Kobe Jones DL Mississippi State Jaylon McClain-Sapp DB Marshall Garrett McGhin OL East Carolina Christian Miller DL Alabama Ryan Pope OL San Diego State Jaelin Robinson OL Temple Isaiah Zuber WR Mississippi State

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Name Position College Anthony Brown QB Oregon Jayden de Laura QB Washington State Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest Vosean Joseph LB Florida Jamie Newman QB Wake Forest Drew Plitt QB Ball State Shawn Poindexter WR Arizona Jordan Ta’Amu QB Ole Miss Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland Jamar Watson LB Kentucky

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Name Position College Britain Covey WR Utah Willie Harvey LB Iowa State Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee Jonathan Hubbard OL Northwestern State Chad Kelly QB Ole Miss Javon Leake RB Maryland Ledarius Mack DL Buffalo Jachai Polite DL Florida Shedeur Sanders QB Jackson State Bo Scarbrough RB Alabama

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Name Position College Dustin Crum QB Kent State Jayden Daniels QB Arizona State Marcus Jones DB Houston Trevon McSwain DT Duke Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota La’Michael Pettway WR Iowa State Kalil Pimpleton WR Central Michigan Sam Renner DT Minnesota Eric Schmid QB Sam Houston State Montrell Washington WR Samford