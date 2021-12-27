Riders extend OLs Evan Johnson & Logan Ferland

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive linemen Evan Johnson and Logan Ferland to contract extensions.

Johnson (six-foot-four, 290 pounds) re-ups with the Green and White after initially signing with the Roughriders in 2021 free agency. He played all 14 regular season games and two playoff games at right guard, providing a veteran presence alongside centre Dan Clark.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Ticats provide an early Christmas gift

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» Steinberg’s Top-10 games of 2021

Prior to signing in Saskatchewan, the Regina-born Johnson played three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. He was selected by Ottawa in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. Johnson went on to start as a rookie and played 52 regular season games, one playoff game and the 2018 Grey Cup as a REDBLACK.

Prior to the CFL, Johnson played his collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan. As a senior he was named a Canada West All-Star and U Sports Second Team All-Canadian, helping the Huskies offence average 32.6 points per game and 434 yards per game.

Ferland (six-foot-four, 300 pounds) played all 14 regular season games in his rookie season, starting 13 at left guard, before moving to centre for his final start of the regular-season. The Melfort native also started at left guard for the West Semi-Final and West Final. Ferland played the most snaps of any Roughrider player in 2021.

The 24-year-old initially signed with the Roughriders as a territorial junior in 2019 and spent that season on both the Rider practice roster and with the CJFL’s Regina Thunder. He went on to win the Prairie Football Conference’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award that year. Prior to his final junior football season, Ferland was named a 2018 CFFL All-Canadian and was a unanimous selection to the 2018 PFC All-Star team, having also been named an all-star the previous two seasons.