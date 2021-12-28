Elks release 11 including Armanti Edwards, Terry Williams

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced the release of 11 players on Tuesday, as the team continues preparations for the 2022 season under new general manager and head coach Chris Jones.
10 of the 11 players suited up for the Elks in 2021, including eight Americans and two nationals.
RELEASED:
-
Martin Bedard
| NAT | LS | 6’3 | 239 LBS | 1984-03-23 | Quebec City, QC | University of Connecticut
-
Chris Casher
| AMER | DL | 6’4 | 257 LBS | 1993-12-30 | Mobile, AL | Faulkner University
-
Derek Dennis
| AMER | OL | 6’3 | 348 LBS | 1988-11-28 | Queens, NY | Temple
-
Armanti Edwards
| AMER | WR | 5’11 | 183 LBS | 1988-03-08 | Greenwood, SC | Appalachian State
-
Earnest Edwards
| AMER | WR | 5’10 | 175 LBS | 1998-03-30 | Rochester, NY | Maine
-
Afolabi Laguda
| AMER | DB | 6’1 | 205 LBS | 1995-07-28 | Atlanta, GA | Colorado
-
Jonathan Rose
| AMER | DB | 6’1 | 190 LBS | 1993-07-19 | Leeds, AL | Nebraska
-
James Tuck
| NAT | FB | 6’0 | 230 LBS | 1990-06-12 | Aurora, ON | York
-
Herb Waters
| AMER | DB | 6’2 | 194 LBS | 1992-11-10 | Florida City, FL | Miami
-
Terry Williams
| AMER | RB | 5’9 | 207 LBS | 1992-03-11 | Morristown, NJ | Kutztown