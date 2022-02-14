CFL Combine, CFL Draft highlight ’22 off-season schedule

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced several key dates during the 2022 off-season, including the CFL Combine Season, the CFL Draft and details surrounding training camp.

The upcoming regular season kicks off on Thursday, June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Calgary Stampeders.

2022 OFF-SEASON KEY DATES

March 10 – Ontario Regional Combine presented by New Era

University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ont. Combine testing schedule TBA.

March 11 – Eastern Regional Combine presented by New Era

Scitec Sports Dome in Baie-D’Urfé near Montreal. Combine testing schedule TBA.

March 18 – Western Regional Combine presented by New Era

Commonwealth Stadium Field House in Edmonton. Combine testing schedule TBA.

March 25-27 – CFL Combine presented by New Era

Westin Harbour Castle and the Varsity Centre at the University of Toronto. Combine testing schedule TBA.

May 3 – CFL Draft

First Round draft order

Edmonton Elks Ottawa REDBLACKS BC Lions Montreal Alouettes Calgary Stampeders Toronto Argonauts Saskatchewan Roughriders Hamilton Tiger-Cats Winnipeg Blue Bombers

View the complete 2022 CFL Draft order here.

May 11 – Rookie camps open

May 14 – CFL rosters reduced to 85 players

May 15 – Training camps open

May 17 – CFL rosters reduced to 75 players

Preseason Week 1

May 23 – 5 p.m. ET – WPG at SSK

Preseason Week 2

May 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TOR at OTT

May 27 | 8:30 p.m. ET | EDM at WPG

May 28 | 1 p.m. ET | MTL at HAM

May 28 | 4 p.m. ET | BC at CGY

Preseason Week 3

June 3 | 7:30 p.m. ET | OTT at MTL

June 3 | 7:30 p.m. ET | HAM at TOR

June 3 | 9 p.m. ET | CGY at Edm

June 3 | 10 p.m. ET | SSK at BC

June 4 – End of training camp

June 9 – 2022 Regular Season opener | 9 p.m. ET | MTL at CGY