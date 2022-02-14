CFL Combine, CFL Draft highlight ’22 off-season schedule

- News
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced several key dates during the 2022 off-season, including the CFL Combine Season, the CFL Draft and details surrounding training camp.
The upcoming regular season kicks off on Thursday, June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Calgary Stampeders.
March 10 – Ontario Regional Combine presented by New Era
March 11 – Eastern Regional Combine presented by New Era
March 18 – Western Regional Combine presented by New Era
March 25-27 – CFL Combine presented by New Era
May 3 – CFL Draft
First Round draft order
View the complete 2022 CFL Draft order here.
May 11 – Rookie camps open
May 14 – CFL rosters reduced to 85 players
May 15 – Training camps open
May 17 – CFL rosters reduced to 75 players
Preseason Week 1
Preseason Week 2
Preseason Week 3
June 4 – End of training camp
June 9 – 2022 Regular Season opener | 9 p.m. ET | MTL at CGY