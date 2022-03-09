Ticats sign American LB Vosean Joseph

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Vosean Joseph.

Joseph, 24, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills (2019-2020) after originally being selected by the Bills in the fifth round, 147th overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The six-foot-one, 230-pound native of Miami, FL spent the 2019 season on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending injury in Buffalo’s final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Joseph played 37 games over three seasons (2016-2018) at the University of Florida, registering 161 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks, seven pass breakups and one interception.