Bombers add WR Whop Philyor

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Whop Philyor.

Philyor (five-foot-11, 185 pounds, Indiana, July 31, 1998 in Tampa, FL) finished his time at Indiana with 180 catches for 2,067 yards and 12 TDs, going 54-495-3 as a senior, 70-1002-5 as a junior, 23-235-1 as a sophomore and 33-335-3 as a true freshman in 2017.

Philyor started 22 of his 38 career games for the Hoosiers, leaving the school ranked fourth in catches (180), fourth in 100-plus games (7), ninth in receiving yards (2,067) and 16th in receiving TDs (12). He signed with the Minnesota Vikings following his collegiate career, however was released following training camp last season.

Philyor, whose full name is Mister Elias De’Angelo Philyor, goes by childhood nickname, Whop, based on his affinity for Burger King Whoppers.