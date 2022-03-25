Burris won’t join Lions staff, pursues NFL coaching opportunity

VANCOUVER — Henry Burris won’t be a BC Lion, it turns out. The CFL hall-of-fame quarterback has accepted a job opportunity within the NFL.

The Lions issued the following statement on Friday evening:

BC Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell has issued the following statement on Henry Burris:

“Henry informed us today he has accepted a coaching opportunity in the National Football League. We will not stand in his way and wish him the best of luck in his next endeavour.”

Burris initially joined the Lions on March 15 as an offensive consultant.