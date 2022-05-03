Cherry Picked: Lions take DL Nathan Cherry third

VANCOUVER — With the third pick in the 2022 CFL Draft, the BC Lions have selected defensive lineman Nathan Cherry from the University of Saskatchewan.

MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 CFL Draft

» View: 2022 CFL Draft order

» Orange Crush: Als take Syracuse LB Tyrell Richards first overall

Cherry tallied 15 solo defensive tackles to go along with nine assisted tackles and 5.5 sacks in 10 games, elevating his game in his fourth season. That was good enough to get the six-foot-one, 271-pound Saskatoon product a first-team All-Canadian recognition from U SPORTS.

Cherry finished tied for third in the country with 5.5 sacks, helping him earn a national honour for the first-time in his collegiate career.