Reinebold leaves Als, Byron Archambault becomes special teams coordinator

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that due to personal matters special teams coordinator Jeff Reinebold will be unavailable to perform his coaching duties as special teams coordinator in 2022.

Byron Archambault, who was slated to be the linebackers coach this season has been elevated to the position of special teams coordinator.

“We are very fortunate that Byron was on our coaching staff last season and part of our football operations department, so he has great knowledge about our players. We are convinced that he will elevate our special teams,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia.

Archambault began his coaching career as the special team’s coordinator with the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2017 to 2019. The unit was amongst the most productive in the country under his tutelage during that time.

The Alouettes also announced a series of transactions later on Monday.

The team signed quarterback Ben Holmes, K/P Andrew Foster, receivers Warren Newman and Cole Spieker, running back Al Mckeller and defensive back Robert Hayes Jr. All of the new signees are Americans.

The Als also announced that quarterback Quinten Dormady, National linebacker Frederic Plesius and National receiver Rashaun Simonise had been released.