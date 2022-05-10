Elks hire Jordan Linnen as RBs coach
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks added to their coaching staff on Tuesday, announcing the addition of Jordan Linnen as running backs coach.
Linnen joins the Elks staff after spending the last four seasons at Simon Fraser University (2018-2021) primarily as their defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to joining Simon Fraser, the Lethbridge, Alta. native was a training camp defensive/special teams guest coach with the BC Lions in 2019 and started his coaching career with the Langley Rams of the British Columbia Football Conference in 2016.
In his playing days, Linnen spent two seasons on the Lions’ practice squad (2011-2012) and was with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015. In his collegiate career he played for both Acadia University (2008-2009) and the University of Manitoba (2013-2014), after playing for Langley from 2009 to 2012.
Outside of football, Linnen spent the last six years working for EA Sports and the video game franchise Madden as a MoCap Athlete and Stunt Coordinator.
ELKS 2022 COACHING STAFF
Chris Jones – Head coach
Stephen McAdoo – Offensive coordinator
Jarious Jackson – Pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach
Markus Howell – Run game coordinator and receivers coach
Anthony Vitale – Offensive line coach
Demetrious Maxie – Defensive line coach
Cam Robinson – Linebackers coach
Brandon Isaac – Defensive backs coach
Merritt Bowden – Special teams coordinator
Mike Scheper – Special teams assistant
Jordan Linnen – Running backs coach