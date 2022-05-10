Elks hire Jordan Linnen as RBs coach

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks added to their coaching staff on Tuesday, announcing the addition of Jordan Linnen as running backs coach.

Linnen joins the Elks staff after spending the last four seasons at Simon Fraser University ​ (2018-2021) primarily as their defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to joining Simon Fraser, the Lethbridge, Alta. native was a training camp defensive/special teams guest coach with the BC Lions in 2019 and started his coaching career with the Langley Rams of the British Columbia Football Conference in 2016.

In his playing days, Linnen spent two seasons on the Lions’ practice squad (2011-2012) and was with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015. In his collegiate career he played for both Acadia University (2008-2009) and the University of Manitoba (2013-2014), after playing for Langley from 2009 to 2012.

Outside of football, Linnen spent the last six years working for EA Sports and the video game franchise Madden as a MoCap Athlete and Stunt Coordinator.

ELKS 2022 COACHING STAFF

Chris Jones – Head coach

Stephen McAdoo – Offensive coordinator

Jarious Jackson – Pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Markus Howell – Run game coordinator and receivers coach

Anthony Vitale – Offensive line coach

Demetrious Maxie – Defensive line coach

Cam Robinson – Linebackers coach

Brandon Isaac – Defensive backs coach

Merritt Bowden – Special teams coordinator

Mike Scheper – Special teams assistant

Jordan Linnen – Running backs coach