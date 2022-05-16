Als name David Deschamps defensive, special teams assistant coach

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that David Deschamps was named defensive and special teams assistant coach.

Deschamps, 29, joined the Alouettes in 2021 as the club’s equipment manager. He played five seasons under Danny Maciocia with the Université de Montréal Carabins between 2012 and 2016 as a safety, linebacker and kicker. He helped the team raise the Vanier Cup at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in 2014. He then became a member of the Calgary Stampeders’ practice roster in 2017.

He joined Tony Iadeluca’s coaching staff with the Collège André-Grasset Phénix where he mentored the defensive backs and kickers from 2018 to 2020. In his first season, the team won its first Division 1 championship. His protégées made five interceptions in a convincing 41-17 win.

“David has been with us for over a year and we all know his work ethic”, said Khari Jones, head coach of the Montreal Alouettes. “He will support our staff and I am sure he will succeed.”