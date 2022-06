Collaros headlines TSN’s top 50 players for 2022

TORONTO — After winning the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2021, Zach Collaros has been named the top player in the CFL on TSN’s annual top 50 players list.

En route to his first career MOP award, Collaros was the league’s most effective passer, finishing the season with a league-leading 111.0 efficiency rating, while throwing just six interceptions on the year. Collaros’ completion percentage of 70.2 was second only to Montreal’s Trevor Harris. The Winnipeg pivot was also the only quarterback in 2021 to record 20 passing touchdowns on the year, while no other quarterback was able to surpass 14.

The last time Collaros made an an appearance on the top 50 players list was in 2017. He was named the No.11 player that season and was the starting quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who he has since defeated twice in the last two Grey Cups.

As Collaros and the Bombers look to capture a third consecutive championship, the new season kicks off Thursday night when the Montreal Alouettes visit the Calgary Stampeders, with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM

BC Lions – 6

Edmonton Elks – 2

Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 9

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 4

Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 9

Calgary Stampeders – 10

Montreal Alouettes – 4

Toronto Argonauts – 4

Ottawa REDBLACKS – 2

DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION

Wide Receiver – 9

Defensive Back – 8

Defensive Line – 7

Offensive Line – 5

Quarterback – 7

Linebacker – 9

Running Back – 4

Kicker – 1

1. ZACH COLLAROS | QB, WPG

2. WILLIE JEFFERSON | DL, WPG

3. WILLIAM STANBACK | RB, MTL

4. ADAM BIGHILL | LB, WPG

5. STANLEY BRYANT | OL, WPG

6. KENNY LAWLER | WR, EDM

7. JACKSON JEFFCOAT | DL, WPG

8. BRYAN BURNHAM | WR, BC

9. LUCKY WHITEHEAD | WR, BC

10. EUGENE LEWIS | WR, MTL

11. SIMONI LAWRENCE | LB, HAM

12. JA’GARED DAVIS | DL, TOR

13. A.C. LEONARD | DL, SSK

14. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB, CGY

15. KA’DEEM CAREY | RB, CGY

16. CODY FAJARDO | QB, SSK

17. DUKE WILLIAMS | WR, SSK

18. ANDREW HARRIS | RB, TOR

19. BRANDON REVENBERG | OL, HAM

20. JAKE WIENEKE | WR, MTL

21. JEMARCUS HARDRICK | OL, WPG

22. JEREMIAH MASOLI | QB, OTT

23. DARNELL SANKEY | LB, CGY

24. SEAN MCEWEN | OL, CGY

25. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QB, MTL

26. DANE EVANS | QB, HAM

27. MIKE ROSE | DL, CGY

28. CARIEL BROOKS | DB, HAM

29. BRANDON ALEXANDER | DB, WPG

30. REGGIE BEGELTON | WR, CGY

31. SHAWN OAKMAN | DL, TOR

32. DYLAN WYNN | DL, HAM

33. BO LOKOMBO | LB, BC

34. DEATRICK NICHOLS | DB, WPG

35. JAMEER THURMAN | LB, CGY

36. CHRIS VAN ZEYL | OL, HAM

37. JORDAN WILLIAMS | LB, BC

38. LOUCHEIZ PURIFOY | DB, BC

39. JAMES WILDER JR. | RB, EDM

40. KAMAR JORDEN | WR, CGY

41. TJ LEE | DB, BC

42. DERRICK MONCRIEF | LB, SSK

43. RENE PAREDES | K, CGY

44. TUNDE ADELEKE | DB, HAM

45. TRE ROBERSON | DB, CGY

46. MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON | QB, TOR

47. JUMAL ROLLE | DB, HAM

48. AVERY WILLIAMS | LB, OTT

49. NIC DEMSKI | WR, WPG

50. HENOC MUAMBA | LB, TOR