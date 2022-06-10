Stamps sign DB Darius Williams

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Darius Williams.

Williams is making his return to the Stamps after participating in the club’s 2022 training camp. He played both pre-season games for Calgary and had an interception in the Stamps’ win over the Edmonton Elks.

Williams signed with the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and joined the Sea Lions of The Spring League in 2021.

In college, Williams played 50 games over four seasons at Colorado State-Pueblo. He was a first-team Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference all-star in each of his four seasons and finished his ThunderWolves career tied for second in school history with 17 interceptions. He returned six of those interceptions for touchdowns and had at least one pick-six in each of his four seasons at CSU-Pueblo.

Williams recorded a total of 179 tackles including 17.5 tackles for loss and also had five sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries including one returned for a touchdown and 42 pass breakups.