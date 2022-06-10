Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stamps sign DB Darius Williams

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Darius Williams.

Williams is making his return to the Stamps after participating in the club’s 2022 training camp. He played both pre-season games for Calgary and had an interception in the Stamps’ win over the Edmonton Elks.

RELATED
» Late-game excitement leads Stamps to victory
» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 season
» Buy Tickets to Week 1 action

 

Williams signed with the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and joined the Sea Lions of The Spring League in 2021.

In college, Williams played 50 games over four seasons at Colorado State-Pueblo. He was a first-team Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference all-star in each of his four seasons and finished his ThunderWolves career tied for second in school history with 17 interceptions. He returned six of those interceptions for touchdowns and had at least one pick-six in each of his four seasons at CSU-Pueblo.

Williams recorded a total of 179 tackles including 17.5 tackles for loss and also had five sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries including one returned for a touchdown and 42 pass breakups.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!