Ticats, Stamps Injury Reports: Don Jackson limited on Tuesday

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Don Jackson (knee) was limited on Tuesday’s practice while quarterback Dane Evans (not injury related) did not participate. Linebackers Kameron Kelly (shoulder) and Jovan Santos-Knox (ribs) were also limited. Defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (calf) and defensive back Cariel Brooks (back) were among those who did not participate.

In Calgary, Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (foot) practiced fully on Tuesday while defensive back Jonathan Moxey (hamstring), punter Cody Grace (groin), running back Dedrick Mills (wrist), receiver Colton Hunchak (ribs) and fullback Tom Schnitzler (hamstring/hand) did not participate.