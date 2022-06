HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday, that the team has activated national receiver Tyler Ternowski from the six-game injured list.

Ternowski was originally placed on the six-game injured list during training camp.

Drafted by the Ticats in the third round of the 2020 CFL draft, Ternowski saw action in 14 games as a rookie with Hamilton last season. He recorded two catches for 56 yards in 2021.