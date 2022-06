TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced that two players have been fined after Week 2 action.

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tre Watson was fined for unnecessary roughness on Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Dejon Allen.

Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Mike Moore was fined for a high hit on Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.